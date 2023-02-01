Khentrul Rinpoche, author of “The Power of Mind”, to speak at First Unitarian Church of Honolulu, March 3

article top

We’ve all heard platitudes about cultivating wisdom, love, and compassion, but can these qualities really transform adversity? Tibetan Buddhist monk Khentrul Rinpoche will discuss how yes, they can. We don’t find these qualities by searching for them in the outside world, but by training the mind. Peace and happiness start within us then extend out to the entire globe. Regardless of what’s happening in our lives, Khentrul Rinpoche teaches that our route to freedom lies within our minds.

Please join us for an event with Rinpoche as he explores the potential and power of our mind, and introduces us to this wisdom that has been passed down from teacher to student for centuries.

WHERE: First Unitarian Church of Honolulu

2500 Pali Highway, Honolulu

WHEN: Friday, March 3, 2023 from 7:00-8:30 PM

NO ADMISSION CHARGE- envelopes will be at the door if you wish to donate.

Sponsored by Katog Mati Ling

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Greg Yuen, gregyuen@cs.com, (808)2847955

Author of “The Power of Mind”, Khentrul Lodro Thaye is a Tibetan Buddhist monk with three Khenpo degrees—equivalent to three PhDs in Buddhist philosophy. He is the abbot of a monastery in Tibet and oversees meditation groups across North America, Australia and South Africa. Since 2002 Rinpoche has traveled year-round teaching seminars and retreats. Since the pandemic, he has held online retreats for students around the globe.

