The Public Health Threat of Toxic Sperm

article top

Heads up, ejaculators! The way to prevent prostate cancer is at hand.

Prostate researchers at Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health have been working hard, and the payoff has come. Men who have wondered how many times to ejaculate in order to protect their prostate from getting cancer can now heave a sigh of relief. The magic number has been determined, and it’s over 21 times per month, presumably not all at once.

inline

Researching ejaculation as a prevention of prostate cancer takes a lot of spunk. But the world’s ejaculators want to know how to prevent prostate cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer in men. And decades of sperm and prostate research has shown that the prostate is sensitive to environmental toxins, including pesticides and heavy metals. According to Harvard experts, “One possible explanation for why frequent ejaculation might protect against prostate cancer is that it may help clear potentially cancer-causing substances from the prostate”.

This is welcome news to the millions of men who like to ejaculate, and to the porn industry. But there is a major problem, which is the elephant in the room. If ejaculation helps to eliminate toxins in the prostate, then what do you do with all that toxic sperm?

Masturbation seems benign enough. The toxic sperm can be easily discarded. But what about sex? More specifically, what about the recipients of that toxic sperm, which is usually women?

Harvard has nothing to say about women in their discussion. Despite touting frequent sex as a preventative of prostate cancer by eliminating toxins from the prostate, there is no consideration of the impact of eliminating these toxins into women’s bodies.

Of course, if these toxins can cause prostate cancer, it begs the question of what they do to women. Many women suffer from reproductive and lactational problems, which are associated with heavy metal poisoning. Could frequent exposure to toxic sperm be an important source of heavy metal poisoning in women?

Many women develop cervical cancer. Much of the time, the cervix is the target for toxic sperm. While cancer of the cervix is theorized to be caused mainly by the human papilloma virus (HPV), over a third of cases have no known cause. Sperm-delivered toxins may not only explain these cases, but may also irritate the cervix and make it more susceptible to the HPV virus.

Harvard ejaculation experts clearly know that ejaculation can take place in the vagina, so they have recommended “safe” ejaculation. According to the Harvard public health article,

Ejaculation has many benefits and few risks if done safely. “Sex can be a wonderful part of healthy relationships, and sex and masturbation can have positive psychosocial effects,” she (Dr. Mucci) said. “So, there is no downside to increased sex—or masturbation—as long as it is protected sex.”

That advice is music to the ears of the condom industry, which will have to stretch itself to cover the millions of men who are told to eliminate toxic sperm around 5 times per week. Condoms are excellent disposal bags for toxic sperm. But what man likes to wear a condom?

It is also not clear from the Harvard statement whether the protected sex is to prevent STD’s, or to prevent cervical cancer and other contamination of the female body. However, given that the discussion of toxic sperm never mentions women, and given that all public health sex recommendations encourage condom use to prevent STD’s, as well as avoiding unwanted pregnancies, it is safe to assume that the condom use was not to protect women, but to protect the ejaculator from STD’s and child support.

Women always get the short end of the stick when it comes to health issues, especially sexual ones. For example, when a man wants to have sex but is having a hard time getting hard, he can pop a Viagra and get an erection; women who have a hard time getting interested in sex can get the drug Bremelanotide (Vyleesi), and, according to WebMD, “It’s a shot you give yourself in the belly or thigh 45 minutes before you have sex. You take one in a 24-hour period, and doctors recommend only eight shots per month.”

Of course, it is different taking a pill than taking a needle to the belly or thigh. Men would not put up with a needle. Imagine a man getting a woman aroused by taking out the syringe as he pops a Viagra.

Amazingly, the doctors, mostly male, warn women to only take eight shots per month. That’s getting injected twice per week to please her ejaculator. If you do the math, that means men will only get to ejaculate 8 times per month, which is below their needed 21 orgasms, which obviously puts men at risk.

This means the needs of the ejaculator and the needs of the recipient of that ejaculate are sometimes in conflict. Men need to cleanse their prostates of toxins, and some women, who are not interested in sex otherwise, are only willing to provide a sperm removal service about 8 times per month. What’s a health-conscious man to do?

Clearly, some women are not sexual enough for men to properly cleanse their prostates. Men need more opportunities for cleansing. This shows how porn and sex dolls are the health products of the future.

Meanwhile, as men follow the advice of Harvard scientists and happily climax to improve their reproductive health and prevent prostate cancer, women will have to hope that someone finally wonders what happens when toxins are transferred from a male’s prostate to their vaginas. For many women, this is a lot to swallow. But unless we start considering women’s health as important as men’s sexual gratification, expect men to continue dumping their toxic waste in whomever, or whatever, they can.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Comments

comments