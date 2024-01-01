KICK OFF THE NEW YEAR AT BLUE NOTE HAWAII – January Features Some of Music’s Most Iconic Performers like Sister Sledge, The Four Tops & the 50th Anniversary of Los Lobos

article top

HONOLULU – 2024 kicks off with a roster of local and international recording artists beginning with two-time American Idol finalist DeAndre Brackensick. The Blue Note Comedy Series continues with Luenell for one-night only, two local comedy showcases and the hilarious Dan Cummins. Reggae giants Big Mountain return for two nights and Broadway star Morgan James takes the stage for one-night only. The Mike Lewis Big Band returns and the Candlelight Series continues with four productions including a tribute to the music of Taylor Swift and Queen. Legendary 70’s super group, Sister Sledge, make their Blue Note Hawaii debut and George Kahumoku Jr. performs with Daniel Ho and Tia Carrere in their renowned Slack Key Show®. Motown legends The Four Tops grace the stage and 12-time GRAMMY® nominee Musiq Soulchild performs for three nights. Tavana is joined by Keith Batlin for a night of rock, blues and everything in between and Latin-rock legends Los Lobos celebrates their 50th Anniversary to round out the month.

Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours and at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.

Blue Note Hawaii 2024 SCHEDULE

DeAndre Brackensick

Tuesday, January 2

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

DeAndre Brackensick fell in love with music at four years old and began performing on stages by the age of 12. He was a two-time finalist on American Idol before being discovered by Russell Wilson and Ciara. His vocal prowess on social media caught their attention and they immediately knew they had to be involved. “Dre is a once in a lifetime vocal talent, and Russ and I are so inspired and grateful to play a role in sharing his gifts with the world,” Ciara says. Now signed to Beauty Marks Entertainment, and represented by West2East Empire, Dre is poised for a breakout 2024 with his limitless vocal ability and commanding stage presence.

Luenell – Blue Note Comedy Series

Thursday, January 4

Tickets: Premium Seating $40, Loge Seating $35, Bar Area $30

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Luenell is the self-proclaimed “Original Bad Girl of Comedy.” She may be small in stature, but she more than makes up for it with her big personality, booming voice and infectious laughter. Luenell, has been thrilling audiences with her brand of comedy for more than 30 years. With the touch of a remote control, her body of work in television and film can be found on network and cable television as well as popular streaming services. Plus, fans can also tune into her popular YouTube show — that is, Hey Luenell — for comedic thoughts on her mind.

Big Mountain

Friday, January 5 & Saturday, January 6

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Big Mountain first hit the charts in 1992 with the song “Touch My Light,” from their debut album “Wake Up.” They followed it up with “Baby, I Love Your Way,” written by Peter Frampton, which became one of their most well-known commercial hits. Big Mountain tours extensively to this day, headlining festivals and international stages.

Morgan James

Sunday, January 7

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m.

Doors: 6:00 p.m.

Morgan James is a Juilliard trained singer, songwriter, and actress. On Broadway, Morgan was in five back-to-back original companies: The Addams Family, Wonderland, Godspell, Motown: The Musical, and Kristin Chenoweth’s For The Girls. Her most recent studio albums, “A Very Magnetic Christmas” and “Memphis Magnetic,” are full of classic and original soul music.

Mike Phillips

Monday, January 8

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

World renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips is known as one of the most electrifying instrumentalists today. Mike is the first musician signed by Michael Jordan to the Nike Jordan Brand, home of the Air Jordan, and is the only musician in the world to have recorded and toured with the legendary “Big Three” of American soul and pop music: Michael Jackson, Prince, and Stevie Wonder, not only as a member of the band, but as a featured soloist.

Blue Note Comedy Series & Comedy U Presents

Local Comedy Showcase

Tuesday, January 9 & Wednesday, January 24

Tickets: Premium Seating $20, Loge Seating & Bar Area $15, +$5 Day of Show

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Comedy U is back for another night showcasing Hawaii’s local comics.

Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift

Wednesday, January 10

Tickets: Zone A $66, Zone B $63, Zone C $54, GA Standing $32

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Honolulu. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Taylor Swift at Blue Note Hawaii under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Thursday, January 11

Tickets: Zone A $58, Zone B $47, Zone C $36, GA Standing $32

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Honolulu. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at Blue Note Hawaii under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Sister Sledge

Friday, January 12 & Saturday, January 13

Tickets: Premium Seating $65, Loge Seating & Bar Area $55

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Sister Sledge are known as one of the most iconic female groups of all time. As the pages of the Chicago Tribune have asserted, Sister Sledge “has the stuff legends are made of.” Sister Sledge became a household name with the blockbuster release of the iconic “We Are Family” album, which featured the hit songs “He’s the Greatest Dancer,” the seminal title track, “We Are Family” as well as “Lost in Music,” “Thinking of You” and “All American Girls.”

George Kahumoku Jr, Daniel Ho & Tia Carrere

From Maui’s Renowned Slack Key Show®

Tuesday, January 16

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Featured regularly at Maui’s renowned “Slack Key Show®,” this group shares the uniquely Hawaiian styles of slack key guitar, ‘ukulele, and songs both traditional and new. Their music’s origins reach back to the early 19th century when Portuguese immigrants brought the ‘ukulele and Mexican cowboys brought guitars to Hawai‘i along with their ranching knowledge. Since then, Hawaiians made these instruments their own and these dynamic musicians reflect the best of traditions, musical virtuosity, and sparkling compositions.

The Four Tops

Wednesday, January 17 & Thursday, January 18

Tickets: Premium Seating $85, Loge Seating & Bar Area $75

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

The Four Tops occupy a place of high honor among Motown and rhythm and blues royalty. Their breakthrough hit, “Baby I Need Your Loving,” released in 1964, was followed by “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” in 1965, becoming the group’s first number one hit and shooting them to super stardom. Since then, the Tops have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and have received the GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award.

Musiq Soulchild

Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 21

Tickets: Premium Seating $55, Loge Seating & Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

12-time GRAMMY® nominee Musiq Soulchild has built a reputation for being musically gifted. Deeply inspired by the R&B and soul sounds of the ’70s he uses the name “Soulchild” as a way to show respect and admiration to his biggest musical influences, including Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway and Marvin Gaye.

Mike Lewis Big Band

Monday, January 22

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Local trumpeter and bandleader Mike Lewis returns to the club with his 17-piece big band!

Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen

Tuesday, January 23

Tickets: Zone A $57, Zone B $46, Zone C $35, GA Standing $32

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Honolulu. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Queen at Blue Note Hawaii under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Tavana With Special Guest Keith Batlin

Thursday, January 25

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Tavana is joined by Keith Batlin for a night of rock, blues and everything in between.

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer

Friday, January 26

Tickets: Zone A $60, Zone B $46, Zone C $36, GA Standing $33.50

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Honolulu. Get your tickets now to enjoy the best of composer Hans Zimmer at Blue Note Hawaii under the gentle glow of candlelight.



Hawaii News Now Presents

Dan Cummins

Blue Note Comedy Series

Saturday, January 27

Tickets: Premium Seating $50, Loge Seating $40, Bar Area $30

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Increasingly popular stand-up comic and podcaster Dan Cummins will be playing 40+ cities on his 2023 Burn It All Down Tour. He released his third one-hour standup special, “Dan Cummins; Get Outta Here Devil!” in the Spring of 2020. And he released his eighth comedy album, “Live in Denver,” in 2020 as well. His podcast, TIMESUCK, is regularly featured in the top of the Apple podcasts comedy charts and was downloaded almost thirty-five million times last year alone. His second podcast, SCARED TO DEATH, is quickly becoming popular as well, staying in the top ten of both the Apple and Spotify fiction podcast charts and getting over ten million downloads in 2022.

Los Lobos: 50th Anniversary

Sunday, January 28 & Monday, January 29

Tickets: Premium Seating $75, Loge Seating & Bar Area $55

Showtimes: 8:00 p.m.

It’s a matter of time. 50 years to be exact. And in that time five-time GRAMMY® winners, Los Lobos, have created an unprecedented body of work, a legacy of greatness. The numbers are staggering, 100+ gigs a year for five decades running, crossing millions of miles to rock millions of fans. As proud Chicanos, their songs have always glistened with the distillation from their Mexican and Latin American roots — nourished by Norteña and rancheras, buoyed by bolero and cumbias, soaring on the rhythms of son huasteco and son jarocho. Los Lobos have helped spread the rich diversity of cultures across every continent, throughout the global community.

Coming up in February at Blue Note Hawaii:

PraiseJesus Artis February 1

John Cruz February 2-3

The Abyssinians February 4

Jake Shimabukuro & Mac McAnnally February 5-6

Julian Marley & the Uprising February 7-8

Marlon Wayans February 9-10

Candlelight: Romeo & Juliet February 13

Josh Tatofi February 14-17

Keep it Aloha Podcast February 18

Local Comedy Showcase February 20

Carnivale with the Honolulu Brass Quintet February 22

Hiromi’s Sonicwonder February 23-25

Mike Lewis Big Band February 26

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer February 28

Jonathan Butler February 29



About Blue Note Hawaii

Located in the heart of Waikīkī, Blue Note Hawaii features a year-round lineup of world-class entertainment, from local favorites to international sensations. The intimate, 326-seat club showcases leaders in jazz, blues, reggae, rock, Hawaiian, R&B, pop, comedy and more. Performances are enhanced by a locally inspired dinner menu, featuring shareable small plates, hearty entrees, house-made desserts and a thoughtful beverage program. View the performance lineup at bluenotehawaii.com and follow @bluenotehawaii on Facebook and Instagram.

