League of Women Voters Releases Ad in Hawaii Urging President Obama to Act to Protect Hawaiian ‘aina Against Climate Change

article top

REPORT FROM THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS – As President Obama wraps up his family vacation on his native Hawaii, the League of Women Voters sent him back to Washington DC with a reminder that his legacy on climate change will have a great impact on the island state’s future. In a full-page print ad, which will run on Saturday in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the group is urging President Obama to set tough standards for new and existing power plants under the Clean Air Act.

The President has the authority to act now to address these sources of dangerous climate change. A warming planet, according to the recent Pacific Islands Regional Climate Assessment (PIRCA), will impact Hawaii especially hard. The report makes clear that rising sea levels and higher temperatures pose real threats to the natural resources of Hawaii.

Elisabeth MacNamara, President of the League of Women Voters of the United States said, “Climate change is the greatest environmental threat of our generation, perhaps of all time,” said MacNamara. “How we deal with climate change will be our legacy, and it will be the President’s legacy for our children and grandchildren.”

Beppie Shapiro, President, League of Women Voters of Hawaii said, “The President has said, ‘We want our children to live in an America that isn’t … threatened by the destructive power of a warming planet.’ He is right. If we fail to act, rising sea levels, super storms, and droughts will forever change these islands, our nation and the world.”

The ad is part of a broader push by League of Women Voters for executive action on climate change. The group recently sent a letter to President Obama , which calls for the President to “take the historically necessary step of controlling industrial carbon pollution from new and existing power plants. Use your existing regulatory authority to make this happen.”

The letter concludes, “President Obama, if you don’t do it, it won’t get done. If the United States doesn’t lead, the rest of the world cannot follow.”

Full text and image of the advertisement, which is situated over an image of a lei lying upon a beautiful Hawaiian beach, can be found below.

Text:

Mr. President, your legacy is calling.

The ‘aina is part of our legacy, Mr. President, and yours. Climate change poses the greatest environmental challenge of our time. A recent report by the Pacific Islands Regional Climate Assessment (PIRCA) makes clear that the fish in our waters and the wildlife habitats in our highlands are threatened. Climate change endangers our very way of life.

As you have said, “We want our children to live in an America that isn’t … threatened by the destructive power of a warming planet.” If we fail to act, rising sea levels, super storms, and droughts will forever change these islands, our nation and the world.

Mr. President, your legacy is our future. As you return to Washington, please use the authority you have as president to set standards for new and existing power plants under the Clean Air Act and protect our world. Please do what is pono.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments

inline