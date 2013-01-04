New House Leadership Organizes Committee Chairs

article top

REPORT FROM THE HOUSE MAJORITY – With the support of a majority of the House of Representatives, Speaker-elect Joe Souki (District 8 – Wailuku, Waihee, Waiehu, Puuohala, Waikapu), has established leading committees so the House of Representatives can get to work.

Speaker-elect Souki will be naming Representative Sylvia Luke (District 25 – Makiki, Punchbowl, Nuuanu, Dowsett Highlands, Pacific Heights, Pauoa) as Chair of the House Committee on Finance, Representative Angus McKelvey (District 10 – West Maui, Maalaea, North Kihei) as Chair of the House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce, and Representative Karl Rhoads (District 29 – Kalihi, Palama, Iwilei, Chinatown), as Chair of the House Committee on Judiciary.

“I am pleased to have Representatives with such talent and solid background to chair these key committees.” said Speaker-elect Souki.

“Representative Luke has been a responsible leader and knows how important it is that we maintain a prudent and balanced budget. She has previously served as Vice-Speaker of the House and as Chair of the House Committee on Judiciary.”

“Representative McKelvey has worked hard to promote local business and help protect consumers from predatory lenders and identity thieves. He has previously served as Chair of the House Committee on Economic Revitalization and Business.”

“Representative Rhoads has been an outspoken advocate for his community, for families in need, and for a justice system that works. He has previously served as Chair of the House Committee on Labor and Vice-Chair of the House Committee on Judiciary.”

The 2013 Legislature convenes January 16th.

