“LETTERS FROM HOME” to perform at Windward Community College on April 26 as part of 50-STATE TOUR

article top

From January – May 2023, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann will be traveling the entire country performing one show in each of the United States as the singing and dancing sensation called Letters From Home. Letters From Home was founded in 2010, featuring music from the soundtracks of WWII, Vietnam, and beyond. This vaudevillian-style singing and tap-dancing duo has honored our veterans, active military heroes, and their families by uniting the nation through music.

The show’s idea came from Pat Dearth, a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Since its inception, Letters From Home has performed over 900 shows across the country. A documentary on the group produced by “Our State” Television (David Hardy) won an Emmy award in 2015. Erinn and Dan performed in Normandy for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. They sang the National Anthem at sunset on June 6, 2019, on Omaha Beach. Letters From Home returned to Europe in May 2022 to perform for WWII Veterans touring in The Netherlands and Belgium.

inline

A nationwide tour has long been a dream of Letters From Home’s founder, Erinn Dearth, and during the pandemic it became more of a calling than ever. “The show is high-energy and should make everyone smile,” said Dearth, “but it’s also a message of hope for a country that is a bit divided at the moment.” Dearth hopes that those who come to see the show will walk away with a song in their hearts and a new perspective on patriotism.

Dan Beckmann, the other half of the pair, is also an accomplished professional photographer. He will document the tour in a photo blog and direct a documentary of the 50-States tour.

One of the tour’s sponsors is Footsteps Researchers, a global team of military researchers who help their clients retrace the footsteps of those who served in WWII. Footsteps Researchers founder, Myra Miller, will serve as Tour Manager. She is very excited to meet veterans across the country and thank them for their service. Myra says, “We want to pack the venues with young and old alike to share the fun of the energetic performances of Letters From Home!”

All 50 venues across the United States have been secured for the tour and tickets are now available. To view the tour route or to purchase tickets in the state nearest you, visit www.LettersFromHomeSingers.com.

For more information on Letters From Home, to set up interviews, or for high resolution photographs, please contact Erinn Dearth at LFH@firstinflightentertainment.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Comments

comments