San Francisco’s award-winning dance troupe, Nā Lei Hulu i ka Wēkiu, presents MĀHŪ

Two performances only at Leeward Theatre – March 25th and 26th, 2023

Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne and his award-winning dance troupe, Nā Lei Hulu i ka Wēkiu, present an entirely new show, MĀHŪ, for two performances only. Na Lei Hulu’s newest production features some of the most well-known māhū artists in Hawai’i today, including Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Kuini, and Kaumakaʻiwa Kanakaʻole. The performance schedule is as follows: Saturday, March 25th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 26th at 2:00 p.m.

Artistic Director Patrick Makuakāne says, “We are showcasing some of the most engaging Hawaiian māhū artists of our time, each of whom possesses a unique vibe and persona which arouses a distinctive choreographic approach generating hula that feels fresh, possibly forbidden, and slightly dangerous. Each song, dance and luxuriously sequined garment was chosen as a deliberate opportunity to be extravagant, or at the very least pleasurably provocative. No fillers allowed.”

Reserved Seating:

Regular Price: $40 – $60

Pre-Show Reception: $25 Upgrade

Pre-show Reception includes an upgrade to the ticket. Early entry into the Black Box Theatre. Enjoy light refreshments, including some of Kumu Patrick’s favorite desserts, and meet a māhū or two! Tickets are available at www.leeward.hawaii.edu/events/na-lei-hulu-i-ka-wekiu/.

About Nā Lei Hulu i ka Wēkiu

Founded in 1985, Nā Lei Hulu i ka Wēkiu (“the many feathered wreaths at the summit, held in high esteem”) is committed to teaching and preserving Hawaiian culture through hula while building and nurturing a vibrant community. It has a performance group of nearly25 dancers and offers classes to students in the beginning and intermediate levels. The organization holds educational workshops throughout the year in Hawaiian language, history, and arts and crafts. The company has performed in locations throughout California, and in New York, Las Vegas, New Orleans and Honolulu. For further information on Nā Lei Hulu i ka Wēkiu, visit naleihulu.org.

About Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne

Patrick Makuakāne is a Kumu Hula, choreographer, dancer, director, raconteur and succulent fetishist who finds inspiration within the space between tradition and innovation. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i, he studied with two of Hawaiʻi’s revered hula masters, Robert Uluwehi Cazimero and Mae Kamāmalu Klein. In 2003, he received the title of Kumu Hula through a traditional ʻūniki ʻailolo ceremony curated by Mrs Klein. He is theFounder and Director of the Hawaiian dance company and cultural organization, Nā Lei Hulu i ka Wēkiu of San Francisco, and is known for his creativity and ground-breaking theatrical performances. While a passionate preservor of tradition, his artistry also crafts a provactive treatment of tradition that leaps forward in meaningful and surprising ways. He appreciates how dichotomy can be a powerful tool to create work, especially as it relates to upending misconceived notions regarding hula. This has resulted in productions exploring colonization and the current US occupation of Hawaiʻi, hula as community builder in San Quentin State Prison, and Native Hawaiian transgender artists, In 2022, was given a special Lifetime Achievement Kulia i ka Nu’u Award from the Honolulu Kumu Patrick Chamber of Commerce of Northern California. He was a recipient of the prestigious Hewlett 50 Arts Commission in 2020, supporting the creation and premier of 50 exceptional works by world-class artists. 2019 brought a Dance/USA Fellowship with an emphasis on dance for social change. San Francisco Arts Commission presented him with a Legacy award in 2018, recognizing his long-term commitment to educating the broader community on the importance of culture in the arts. As the former artistic director for the San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival, Makuakāne is a passionate advocate for equal representation and funding for the global dance community. He currently serves as the spiritual and cultural advisor for the Native Hawaiian Religioius Spiritual Group at San Quentin State Prison. His latest projects are writing and choreographing a musical based on the renowned epic tale of Hi’iakaikapoliopele and developing/directing a Hawaiian language opera based on the life of Native Hawaiian patriot Timoteo Haʻalilio for the Hawai’i Opera Theatre.

