Lineage: A Family Tree of Printmakers Exhibition at Hamilton Library

Lineage, a new exhibition curated by Erika Molyneux, sponsored by the Honolulu Printmakers and hosted by UH Mānoa Hamilton Library, showcases artists who have made significant contributions to the strong printmaking tradition of Hawaiʻi. The exhibition is a genealogy chart or family tree of printmakers, emphasizing the relationships connecting various generations of artists.

The exhibition will be in the Hamilton Library Alcove from January 7 – May 27, 2013 (Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri. 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 12 p.m.-10 p.m). An opening reception will be held on Sunday, January 13, from 2-4 p.m.

Print artists in the exhibition are recognized for either their teaching, scholarship of printmaking tradition, the construction of community-access studios, facilitation of visiting artists, financial support of other printmakers & printmaking activities, or the creation of culturally significant and widely influential artworks.

The Honolulu Printmakers is the oldest nonprofit printmaking organization of its kind west of the Mississippi River and is one of Hawaiʻi’s oldest art organizations. Started in 1928 by Huc Lucquiens and Alice Poole, the organization promotes the appreciation and understanding of printmaking and print production. The Printmakers is supported by members, community corporations, state and private foundations. Honolulu Printmakers provides the local community with a variety of programs and services, including: exhibitions, community-access print studio, limited print editions, lectures and technical workshops with visiting artists, and leadership stemming from our officers and board of directors.

Lineage Artists:

1. Huc Luquiens

2. Isami Doi

3. Jean Charlot

4. Marcia Morse

6. Mike Harada

7. Ed Stasack

8. Laura Smith

9. David Smith

10. George Woollard

11. Dodie Warren

12. Lee Chesney

13. Ron Kowalke

14. Charles Cohan

15. Duncan Dempster

16. Rob Molyneux

17. Wayne Miyamoto

18. Allyn Bromley

19. Hiroki Morinoue

20. John Young

21. Vince Hazen

22. John Melville Kelly

23. Joe Feher

24. Jeff Dunn

Molyneux conceived, researched and curated this important exhibition. She teaches traditional and digital arts at Sacred Hearts Academy and serves on both the Honolulu Printmakers Board of Directors and The Gallery Iolani Advisory Board.

She also exhibits her own work locally and has received awards from The Honolulu Printmakers, The Digital Artists’ Society of Hawaiʻi, and The Honolulu Museum of Arts.

