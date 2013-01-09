2013 Affordable Housing Income Limits Set

article top

The Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) has released the 2013 affordable housing income limits, which are used to qualify purchasers and set prices for affordable units as part of Unilateral Agreement conditions adopted in zone change amendments.

The affordable housing income limits are determined annually based on the annual median income set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This year, HUD determined that the city’s median income for a household of four is $86,300, up from $82,700 last year.

inline

The information is key because it is used by developers to set affordable homes sales prices and rents based on income groups and household size. Developers are typically required to provide a certain percentage of affordable units in a housing project when land is rezoned to permit the residential community.

A complete list of the 2013 affordable housing income limits and maximum prices by income groups and household size is available at: https://bit.ly/VPa4Hw. For more information, contact Eugene Takahashi at (808) 768-8035.

Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments