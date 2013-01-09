article top

BY PANOS PREVEDOUROS PHD – Oahu Is Rising – This is not about economic growth, intellectual enlightenment, or attaining some other form of excellence. This is a matter of fact statement about the geography of Oahu. It is rising. Every millennium Oahu grows up by two feet!

Hawaii’s Sudden Economic Tsunami – With the sudden death of US Senator Inouye and the retirement of US Senator Akaka, both in December of 2012, Hawaii instantly finds itself at the center of an unprecedented fiscal tsunami due to the total loss of Congressional seniority.

London, Paris, New York, Tokyo … Honolulu? – Little Honolulu of 953,000 people, one third of which live on the other side of the island, wants to be like the 8 to 15 million people cities with rail systems.

EPA and Caldwell Are Costing Honolulu $4.5 Billion for Sewers – KITV has already reported that local residents are calling the Board of Water Supply because they can’t afford to pay the rapidly escalating water and sewer rates. High on the agenda of the new mayor of Honolulu should be the revisiting of the exorbitantly expensive EPA consent decree. This however, would be highly unlikely with mayor Caldwell because he considers this outrageously expensive agreement as an accomplishment.

The World in 2030: World Preeminence for China, Energy Independence for USA – A new intelligence assessment of global trends projects that China will outstrip the United States as the leading economic power before 2030, but that America will remain an indispensable world leader, bolstered in part by an era of energy independence.

Green Energy and Rail Get an F – Cutting wasteful projects is productive and necessary to avoid a nosedive. The rail, transit oriented development, wind farms, limitless solar subsidies, inter-island cable, government solar farms, cookie-cutter housing on prime agricultural land should be moderated or abandoned.

U.S. islands such as Puerto Rico, Guam and Hawaii, along with the state of Alaska, feel the effects of the Jones Act more than most localities. Some of Hawaii’s political and business leaders have long complained that the restrictions mean all goods shipped from the U.S. mainland must go via the two carriers serving the state. By some estimates, Jones Act makes goods in Hawaii 33% more expensive than they could be.

