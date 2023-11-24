NORTH KOREAN HUMAN RIGHTS Hawaii Conference — December 4, 2023

The Global Strategy Committee (Chairperson, Annie M.H. Chan) of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council (PUAC) of the Republic of Korea, the East-West Center, the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Honolulu, and the Hawaii Chapter of PUAC will host a conference on North Korean Human Rights on Monday, December 4th at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.



The “North Korean Human Rights Hawaii Conference 2023” will be the first-time ever gathering in Hawaii of two Ambassadors representing the North Korean human rights issue from the US and South Korea – Ambassador Julie Turner, the United States Special Envoy for North Korean Human Rights; and Ambassador Shin-wha Lee, the Republic of Korea Ambassador for International Cooperation on North Korean Human Rights, who will be the keynote speakers.



Ambassadors Turner and Lee will be joined by the following noted scholars and experts: Suzanne Vares-Lum, President of the East-West Center; Ralph A. Cossa, President Emeritus of the Pacific Forum; Dr. Stephen Noerper, President of Asia Dialogue; Ambassador Morse Tan, Dean of the Liberty University School of Law; and Greg Scarlatoiu, Executive Director of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea.



In addition to the four co-hosts, this Conference will be co-presented with the following organizations: The Pacific Forum; Asia Dialogue; the Korea-US Alliance Foundation USA (KUSAF USA); and One Korea Network (OKN).



This Conference comes at a critically important time in continuing to raise awareness regarding the North Korean human rights issue, in light of this year’s 10 year anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry (COI), and next year’s 10-year anniversary of the release of the Report on the North Korean human rights situation; and in light of the continuing threats and provocations by the Kim Jong Un regime and China’s policy of repatriating North Korean refugees.



Please join us in Honolulu, Hawaii as we hear from Ambassadors Turner and Lee and other experts in highlighting and working together to improve and enhance the human rights of all North Koreans.