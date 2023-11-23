Kaylee Shimizu: From the time she shocked everyone at a Karaoke Performance to The Voice Spotlight

article top

This is the day I knew Kaylee Shimuzu was going places.

On November 2, 2022, Kaylee Shimizu was at our Hawaii Creators event at the Tipsy Pig in Honolulu. It is a creator collaboration event so everyone is in different rooms and areas talking story and making content.

Kaylee Shimizu stepped up to sing in the karaoke room, and the whole place just stopped. We were in the next room filming and suddenly we hear this voice. We all just dropped what we were doing and sprinted to the karaoke room.

Kaylee is so sweet and she is very petite. So when you see this big voice come out of her your brain can’t even process it. Her karaoke rendition of “I have nothing” by Whitney Houston, left us all speechless. And let me tell you, with this crowd, that is nearly impossible. I looked around and everyone’s jaws were on the floor!

The impromptu performance had 1300 live Instagram viewers.

Shortly after, Shimizu went viral hitting the infamous Mariah Carey whistle note.

WHO IS KAYLEE SHIMIZU

Hailing from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, the 17-year-old received a four-chair turn during the Voice auditions with her rendition of the Beatles’ “Golden Slumbers,” showcasing elite high notes, impeccable control, and a musical prowess that earned praise from John Legend himself.

Legend, impressed by Kaylee’s delivery of seemingly impossible notes, recruited her to join his team. “You know you could win The Voice, right?” he remarked.

Fast forward to The Voice Knockouts on November 6th, where Kaylee continued to captivate audiences with a soulful cover of an Aretha Franklin classic.

Kaylee Shimizu is making jaws drop worldwide now! She is a standout contestant on The Voice, proving that her journey from the Tipsy Pig to the national stage is one worth following along.

You can find her on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/kayleeshimizu

