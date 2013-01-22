Oregon University Opens Location in Hawai’i to Serve its Growing Ohana

article top

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Pacific University (Ore.), a home away from home for thousands of Hawai’i-based students and alumni for more than 70 years, is opening an administrative office in Honolulu to better serve both its Ohana and prospective students.

“We are delighted to take this next step in enhancing our longstanding presence in Hawai’i,” Pacific University president Lesley Hallick said. “The new office addresses the needs of our growing Ohana throughout the state, from current students and their parents, to alumni and prospective students.”

The office occupies a first-floor suite at 677 Ala Moana Blvd, and will open at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 with a transfer articulation agreement between Hallick and University of Hawaii Community Colleges vice president John Morton.

Close to 70 educators and administrators from Hawai’i’s K-12 and community colleges systems will be on hand Friday to celebrate the agreement that will allow Hawaii’s community college students a seamless transition to complete theirundergraduate education at Pacific University (Ore.). The agreement will become effective Feb. 1, 2013.

Also attending will be Pacific University Board of Trustees chair Mindy Cameron, alumnus and Hawai’i Tourism Authority president Mike McCartney, Hawaii state representative Tom Brower (D-22) and senators Suzanne Chun Oakland (D-13), Will Espero (D-19) and Sam Slom (R-9).

“In the past, Pacific University has primarily recruited high school students from Hawai’i,” Pacific vice president for enrollment management Mark Ankeny said. “This agreement will enable students from Hawai’i’s seven community colleges to make a smooth transition if they desire a mainland educational experience.”

Approximately 20 percent of Pacific’s 1,700 undergraduate students are from Hawai’i. Only Pacific’s home state of Oregon enrolls more residents in the institution. Pacific University (Ore.) consists of colleges of Arts & Sciences, Optometry, Education, Health Professions and Business.

Gary Pacarro, a 1974 alumnus of Pacific (Ore.) and fixture throughout the state’s civic and education circles, has been named the founding director of the office. As founding director, Pacarro will be a university ambassador to Pacific students, their families, prospective students and their parents, alumni, donors and friends in Hawai’i.

On Saturday, Jan. 26, an open house at the office will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. for Pacific (Ore.) students, alumni and friends of the university.

Hallick, Cameron and Pacarro will be available for media interviews prior to Friday’s transfer agreement signing. For more information, please contact Pacarro at 808-221-6101.

Founded in 1849, Pacific University (Ore.) cultivates exceptional leaders in the areas of liberal arts, science, teaching, health professions and business.

