Hong Kong entrepreneur Eddie Lam establishes $100,000 business scholarship at the University of Hawaii

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Shidler College of Business has received $100,000 from entrepreneur Eddie Lam to establish the Lam Family Endowed Scholarship for undergraduate students from China, Macau and Hong Kong.
“Attending the Shidler College of Business at UH was one of the best decisions I made,” said Lam. “I enjoyed my classes, professors and college activities, and met a lot of people from all over the world. I hope this scholarship will give international students the opportunity to study in Hawai‘i and receive a great education.”
A 1981 alumnus of the College, Lam worked in the footwear manufacturing business before establishing Onlen Fairyland (HK) Company Limited, one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of footwear products in Hong Kong. In 1997, Lam received the rights to manufacture famous brands from the Disney Company, Warner Brothers, Shanghai Tsuburaya Plotting Co. Limited, Animation International Ltd., and Sanrio. In 1998, Lam petitioned and was granted rights to be the authorized footwear distributed of those brands in China. Following this success, Lam founded Feng Tai Footwear Company Limited to address the growing footwear needs in China.
“Eddie is one of our most active alumni in Hong Kong,” said Vance Roley, dean of the Shidler College of Business. “He is often regarded as the “Village Master” by alumni living in Asia for his leadership skills in organizing alumni events and rallying support for the College.”
Lam received his BBA in 1981 from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. In 2011, he was inducted into the Shidler Hall of Honor.
Many of the schools that offer classes or a major in music business have needs-based scholarships, which are based on a student's particular financial situation. Thanks for sharing.
loan collection management
This will typically include the company's past income statements, balance sheets, and statements of cash flow, as well as its projected financials going forward. Look closely at all liabilities as the new owner you are inheriting the company's debt as well as its business. Thanks.
Regards,
square one printing company
By programma, organizing furthermore awarding a learning below your concern specify to a foremost college scholar in your environs, you can establish hundreds of impressive imprints for a quite simple stake. This is an fantastic approach to conceive goodwill in a precise nook in your forum.
business plan services
That a lot of money! I am very lucky…I didn't pay anything for my college education as I held my grades high and got a free pass because of that.
waw, what a huge and courageous project! Congrats to Eddie Lam!
That's great, the foundation also supports numerous Asian studies programs at the University of Hawai'i and donated funds to the Pacific and Asian Affairs Council that supported study tours to Asia for high school students. free online commodity tips
I was very grateful for your long and detailed answer so again thank you so much! Your post really made me rethink everything and im going to be proud to be on my course thank you
Comments are closed.