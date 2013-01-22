Hong Kong entrepreneur Eddie Lam establishes $100,000 business scholarship at the University of Hawaii

article top

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Shidler College of Business has received $100,000 from entrepreneur Eddie Lam to establish the Lam Family Endowed Scholarship for undergraduate students from China, Macau and Hong Kong.

“Attending the Shidler College of Business at UH was one of the best decisions I made,” said Lam. “I enjoyed my classes, professors and college activities, and met a lot of people from all over the world. I hope this scholarship will give international students the opportunity to study in Hawai‘i and receive a great education.”

A 1981 alumnus of the College, Lam worked in the footwear manufacturing business before establishing Onlen Fairyland (HK) Company Limited, one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of footwear products in Hong Kong. In 1997, Lam received the rights to manufacture famous brands from the Disney Company, Warner Brothers, Shanghai Tsuburaya Plotting Co. Limited, Animation International Ltd., and Sanrio. In 1998, Lam petitioned and was granted rights to be the authorized footwear distributed of those brands in China. Following this success, Lam founded Feng Tai Footwear Company Limited to address the growing footwear needs in China.

“Eddie is one of our most active alumni in Hong Kong,” said Vance Roley, dean of the Shidler College of Business. “He is often regarded as the “Village Master” by alumni living in Asia for his leadership skills in organizing alumni events and rallying support for the College.”

Lam received his BBA in 1981 from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. In 2011, he was inducted into the Shidler Hall of Honor.

