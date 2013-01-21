Schnitzer Steel, Kokua Hawaii Foundation, Join to Relaunch Aloha Aina Recycling Drive

article top

Schnitzer Steel Hawai‘i Corp., the Kōkua Hawai‘i Foundation, and several local recycling companies have formed a partnership to continue one of O‘ahu’s most popular recycling events, the Aloha ‘Āina Recycling Drives.

Schnitzer Steel and the Kōkua Hawai‘i Foundation believe that by joining together, they can introduce a reinvigorated Aloha ‘Āina Recycling Drive effort that will embody the strengths and environmental philosophies of both organizations. The recycling drives allow island residents to turn in a variety of unwanted items including used appliances, clothing, computers and more to be recycled into usable materials.

“We are excited that the Aloha ‘Āina Recycling Drives will continue this year in our new partnership with the Kōkua Hawai‘i Foundation,” said Larry Snodgrass, Schnitzer Steel general manager. “Kōkua Hawai‘i Foundation is a highly respected non-profit organization that has supported environmental education in Hawai‘i schools and the community for a decade.”

The mission of Kōkua Hawai‘i Foundation, founded by musician Jack Johnson and his wife Kim in 2003, is to provide students with experiences that enhance their appreciation for the environment so they will be lifelong stewards of the Earth.

”Since 2003, Kōkua Hawai‘i Foundation’s 3R’s School Recycling Program has been supporting in-class recycling and engaging student leaders in educating their school communities on the 3R’s: reducing, reusing and recycling,” said Kim Johnson, Kōkua Hawai‘i Foundation executive director. “We are honored to bring back the Aloha ‘Āina Recycling Drives as an opportunity for O‘ahu students, educators, and residents to practice their 3R’s while directing funds back to their local schools.”

The Aloha ‘Āina Recycling Drives have been an important part of O‘ahu’s environmental efforts since they were established by Schnitzer Steel in 2004. Since their inception, the drives have raised more than $200,000 for local schools and charities.

Over the years, the Aloha ‘Āina Recycling Drives have given O‘ahu residents a place to bring in used, broken, and discarded items that would otherwise end up in the landfill.

“O‘ahu schools are really excited! Students, staff, faculty, and community supporters have all stepped up to prepare for the Aloha ‘Āina Recycling Drives,” said Carol Feinga, Kōkua Hawai‘i Foundation director of administration. “In light of the current situation with recycling collection and hauling resources being removed from campuses throughout the Island earlier this school year, the Aloha ‘Āina Recycling Drives offer a solution for school communities to recycle. We are grateful to all the business partners that have come forward to support these recycling drives and look forward to this educational collaboration. This is a great step forward while we continue to work with the DOE on a statewide recycling solution for public schools.”

This year, the Aloha ‘Āina Recycling Drives will be held each month at different schools throughout O‘ahu, with the host schools receiving proceeds from the sale of the recycled materials gathered.