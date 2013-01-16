Coast Guard Conducts Harbor Tour with Sen. Schatz

article top

REPORT FROM THE US COAST GUARD – Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz met with the U.S. Coast Guard on Oahu and conducted a tour of Honolulu Harbor aboard one of the Coast Guard’s newest vessels, Tuesday.

Rear Adm. Charles W. Ray, 14th Coast Guard District commander, hosted the tour and provided Schatz an up close look at Coast Guard operations in and around the Port of Honolulu. It was also an opportunity for Schatz to learn more about the role of the Coast Guard in the Hawaiian Islands and throughout the Pacific.

Schatz was given the opportunity to pilot the 45-foot Response Boat-Medium, under the instruction of crewmembers from Station Honolulu. The RB-M is one of the Coast Guard’s newest assets with an improved design, new ergonomics, and enhanced safety features, making boat crews more effective in performing their various missions.