Exploring Timor-Leste From the Air is a stunning photography book featuring over 100 high-quality aerial images taken throughout this captivating, yet often overlooked, country.

The book illustrates the variety and beauty of sights in Timor-Leste, including rice fields, traditional Timorese houses, Portuguese colonial architecture, mountains, beaches, rivers, markets, cemeteries, churches, wildlife, cities, and hamlets.

This volume is essential for those eager to explore the undiscovered in Timor-Leste.

Exploring Timor-Leste From the Air is available as an eBook from Amazon.com for $2.99, and all other Amazon websites globally.

Exploring Timor-Leste From the Air is the fourth and final installment in the four-book series, Exploring Timor-Leste, aimed at showcasing this emerging travel destination. The series invites travellers to uncover the beauty, history, and potential of this little visited paradise.

About the author

Jonty has visited 75 countries and has been sharing travel stories and photography for over a decade at www.JontyTravels.com. He and his partner moved from Wellington, New Zealand, to Timor-Leste in early 2024 to volunteer through Volunteer Service Abroad.

As well as writing the Exploring Timor-Leste series, he has created www.ExploringTimor.com and posts regularly on social media about Timor-Leste.

