By Keli’i Akina

Hawaii is no longer a footnote to what’s happening politically and economically in America’s 50 states. Instead, we are one of the main attractions.

That became apparent to me when I was in Phoenix earlier this week representing the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii at the 32nd annual convention of the State Policy Network.

The national group brings together thousands of state and local leaders from independent think tanks throughout the nation to exchange ideas about how to best advance the ideals of individual liberty, economic freedom and limited, accountable government.

Grassroot staff have been attending these annual gatherings for years. But this time, instead of spending most of our time trying to learn more from the other states, it was we who were being asked for advice, following our legislative victories this year in the areas of taxation, housing, healthcare and other issues.

In fact, Grassroot was even honored with an award for “The Biggest Win for Freedom” during the past year, in recognition of our work supporting the historic tax cut as proposed by Gov. Josh Green and approved unanimously by the Legislature.

The tax cut was considered momentous because Hawaii has long been regarded as one of the bluest of all the so-called blue states, where tax increases and adding more red tape have historically been the norm.

The takeaway for SPN members from Grassroot’s recent experience is that positive change can be achieved no matter what state you live in.

As I told the SPN audience when I accepted the award: “If it can happen in Hawaii, it can happen everywhere.”

Of course, this recent head-turning shift in public policy in Hawaii didn’t just happen overnight. It was the result of many people working hard for several years, which is why I expressed gratitude during my brief speech to Grassroot’s staff, board members and numerous financial supporters.

Gov. Josh Green and the Legislature also deserve praise. They showed they are open-minded enough to embrace new ideas aimed at solving our state’s housing and other cost-of-living issues — and courageous enough to take the action necessary to put those ideas into practice.



Finally, much of what we achieved during the 2024 Legislature was the result of collaboration with many other individuals and groups. Indeed, we have become a national example of how solid research and working together with others on an issue-by-issue basis can achieve results that benefit us all.

Grassroot’s award at the Phoenix convention doesn’t symbolize just a win for us and our state — it can be seen as a beacon of hope for any groups interested in making a difference in their communities.

_____________



Keli‘i Akina is president and CEO of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

