Magpul’s Santini Aviator Glasses–a blast from the past

Magpul’s Santini Eyewear is one of the newest incarnations of iconic Aviator Glasses. The company has an entire line of eyewear for use at the range but the Santini model is relatively new for them.

Of course Aviator glasses have been around for decades.

A lot of manufacturers make them but there’s a natural connection between aviator eyewear and Magpul, considering the genesis of the original product was developed for the Army Air Corps in the early stages of WWII.

Before we get into the review I think it would be instructive to look at the history of aviator eyewear.

Like many items we take for granted (like duct tape, superglue, microwave ovens, kleenex, silicone gel and epipens) aviator sunglasses were invented by the military as early as 1935.

Unlike other eyewear, aviator sunglasses were meant to be worn under headgear. Instead of being flat, the lenses are slightly convex.

Why convex?

No this is not some Hollywood star. Lt. Mike Hunter with AN6531 sunglasses (1942) was an Army Air Corps test pilot. (United States Library of Congress)

Aviators are designed to fully cover the field of vision, minimizing light from entering the eyes from any angle. A signature feature of aviator sunglasses is the double bridge across the nose. Some models also include flexible cable temples that wrap around the ears for a more secure fit.

The next incarnation emerged in 1941. Produced both for pilots and sailors, it met the specs of both the U.S. Army Air Corps and the U.S. Navy, leading to the designation AN6531 — AN for Army/Navy. (See photo above).

The lenses are slightly convex, minimizing light from entering the eyes from any angle. A signature feature of aviator sunglasses is the double bridge across the nose. Note the resemblance to the glasses worn by Gen. MacArthur, Lt. Hunter (above) and Col. Buchli (below). (Courtesy Magpul)

These sunglasses introduced the now-iconic teardrop-shaped lenses, chosen to assist pilots who frequently looked down at their instrument panels while flying. Initially, the lenses were green, but they later shifted to a rose smoke tint to provide better protection against sun glare. The frames, made from a copper alloy and nickel-plated, were designed to avoid interfering with compasses.

Aviators go Hollywood

Although available to civilians before WWII, it wasn’t until after the war that they became popular. General Douglas MacArthur wore the frames as he landed on the beaches of the Philippines, as depicted above.

Hollywood ran with it the look beginning with Marlon Brando’s 1951 film The Wild One to 1986’s Top Gun (which just got its long-awaited sequel). Like him or not, our current president is a fan.

Nope this ain’t Tom Cruise. It’s US Test pilot and NASA astronaut James Buchli wearing HGU4/P sunglasses (1989). (Courtesy MASA).

The present day brings us back to Magpul, which as most folks know, manufactures innovative gear, particularly its polymer-based magazines such as the PMAG.

Beyond magazines, Magpul is also famous for stocks, grips, and other tactical items.

Thus it’s a sort of no brainer that this company would also have a line of aviator glasses (in addition to a wide array of other eyewear).

The Santini Aviators are designed for durability and protection while maintaining a casual, versatile look.

The Santini’s feature anti-slip and adjustable rubber nose pads (courtesy Magpul)

Keeping the UV at Bay

Key features include polarized, gray-green lenses that provide excellent clarity and contrast while blocking 100% of harmful UV rays. Keep in mind, local readers, that Hawaii has the highest UV index in the entire nation due to our closer proximity to the equator.

Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays can accelerate the development of various age-related eye conditions, including cataracts, macular degeneration, pterygium—a growth on the eye’s surface that can develop due to UV exposure. Photokeratitis, often referred to as “sunburn of the eye is also a condition can occur from intense UV exposure.

Back to the Santinis.

The lenses are impact-resistant and excellent for outdoor use, however according to Scott Creed Director or Marketing at Magpul, “they don’t have the required wrap around the sides of the eyes to earn the ANZI 287.1 rating”, which means they are not officially approved for the range.

The glasses come with a sturdy case. Very nice touch. (Rob Kay photo)

That said, they are premium sunglasses, says Creed, “on par or exceeding the Randolph and Ray Bans’ premium features.”

They also differ because they are not made of glass. They are ballistic thermoplastic lenses with an oleophobic coating to repel water, oil, sweat, and chemicals, ensuring they remain clear in various conditions.

I can attest that they are very comfortable. They are equipped with anti-slip, adjustable rubber nose pads and a low-profile temple design. This ensures a snug fit even when wearing hats or ear protection (that’s your choice), making them excellent for both casual wear and active use. They fit me perfectly. There’s a teeny bit of tension on the temple tips which keep the glasses in one place without causing irritation.

At $149 they are much more reasonably priced compared to the competition.

Lt. Hank Carbonell, Luke Field, AZ, 1942 (courtesy Kay Family)

Remembering Hank Carbonell

Since we’re on the topic of pilots and Veteran’s Day is coming up soon, I’d like to honor a family friend, Lt. Henri (Hank) Carbonell, who died when his P-39 Airacobra fighter plane crashed, shortly after takeoff, on July 21, 1943 at Hato Field in Curaçao. Hank’s squadron was in the Dutch West Indies hunting for U-Boats and ensuring that Venezuelan oil would fuel the war effort.

Top image depicts Gen. Douglas MacArthur (center) along with some other highly ranking officers landing in Leyte with their aviator glasses. (courtesy By U.S. Army Signal Corps officer Gaetano Faillace)

Robert F. Kay is a columnist for the Honolulu Star Advertiser, a health nut, the author of two Lonely Planet guidebooks and Fijiguide.com. He is currently writing a family memoir about his father’s WWII service and friendship with Hank Carbonell.

