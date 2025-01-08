Small group has a big impact in native forest restoration

article top

Waiʻalae Nui is located in the southeastern Koʻolau Mountains. The forest at Waiʻalae Nui was once described to me as a “pristine native forest from the mid elevations to the summit. Here, koa (Acacia koa), ʻōhiʻa (Metrosideros polymorpha) and uluhe (Dicronopteris linearis), a common but important fern that helps shield steep slopes from erosion, dominate the landscape.

At the lower elevations, the native forest communities at Waiʻalae Nui are losing ground to invasive species; thick strawberry guava grove, pigs, and people.

Invasive plants: Existing stands of strawberry guava threaten native plant establishment and regeneration. When clear cut openings are made in this stand, they function as light gaps and disturbed areas which are prime habitats for light loving non-native fire prone grasses and other invasive plants to establish.

Existing stands of strawberry guava threaten native plant establishment and regeneration. When clear cut openings are made in this stand, they function as light gaps and disturbed areas which are prime habitats for light loving non-native fire prone grasses and other invasive plants to establish. Feral pigs: Pigs facilitate invasive plant species establishment, particularly strawberry guava, by disturbing the forest understory and spreading their seeds. Additionally, pig wallows provide breeding habitat for mosquito populations that vector avian and human diseases.

Pigs facilitate invasive plant species establishment, particularly strawberry guava, by disturbing the forest understory and spreading their seeds. Additionally, pig wallows provide breeding habitat for mosquito populations that vector avian and human diseases. Human Misuse & Wildfire: Due to this site’s proximity to an existing trail, which acts as a corridor for ignition sources, the possibility of fire presents a year-round threat. Note, invasive grasses (fire prone fuels) are faster colonizers of disturbed sites, outcompeting native plant species.

We’re fighting that. The Ko’olau Mountain Watershed Partnership (KMWP) works with the landowner, (Kamehameha Schools), to control these threats. Among other efforts, the Wiliwilinui Trail Restoration site was established near the wildland urban interface at Waialae Iki 5. The reforestation site selection was largely influenced by the proximity of the neighborhood, and KMWP’s vision of community co-stewardship of the Wiliwilinui Native Forest Restoration area.

Ko’olau Mountains Watershed Partnerships (KMWP)

KMWP is a small organization that works with major landowners to develop and implement landscape-scale, cross boundary, multi-stakeholder conservation projects and holistically manage the forested watersheds of the Ko’olau (the main Mountain Range on Oahu) so that they continue to effectively produce freshwater resources.

In recent years, there has been a major increase in the desire to “be greener” and many of us have looked for ways to contribute to environmental initiatives and connect with nature. Volunteer days for tree planting are critical. While these activities are necessary and helpful, there is also substantial amount of work that needs to happen before (removing invasives, collecting seeds, growing the young trees until they are ready for transplant) and more importantly afterwards (watering, weed management) to ensure that the trees actually survive. This is where community native forest restoration groups like the Hui Wiliwili Nui come in.

Removing Invasive Strawberry Guavas

Hui Wiliwili Nui (HWN)

Punahou School Alumni took their first hike up to the restoration site in November 2022 to take a gander as part of the planning for a 50th reunion activity that would happen in June 2023. They were charged with creating “fun” activities that they could do as a group that would allow them to “reconnect”. Each month after that, they went to learn about the forest and how they could help, to clear canopy, to spread the Tectococcus Ovatus (a leaf galling insect that slows the spread of Strawberry Guava in Hawai’i). Each month they made new friends, or reconnected with old friends they had not seen for decades. Knowing how critical the task, the group grew passionate about this work, and committed to the native forest, they became Hui Wiliwili Nui (HWN).

Tim George and Terry Seelig – HWN leaders. not pictured, Jody Smith, Pam Hinsdale Photo Credit: Tim George

Tim George HWN founding group leader says: “We’ve been at it for nearly two years now and are at the point where we can really see the difference we’ve made in our one small kīpuka in a big forest. We’ve also reconnected with friends we hadn’t seen in decades, made new friends, and bonded through work and through our talk story time over lunch at the trailhead after each work session. We’ve bonded with the mountains and forest, too, and now think of the work site as “our” spot, a place we want to save, protect, and share. We remove guava saplings, weed, spread “tecto,” plant native plants, and mark trails so the new plants are not stepped on. As we give our time and sweat to restore the forest, the mountains and forest give back to us, and we too feel restored.” – Tim George

Community Connections

As a community co-steward of this approximately 2 acre site, they work semi-autonomously, guided by the Wiliwili Nui Restoration Strategy created by the Ko’olau Mountains Watershed Partnership (KMWP). The Restoration Strategy document gives them direction, benchmarks and targets to strive for in this native forest. It’s a small group, but you can see the impact. They’ve learned that community is key to success. They hope to partner with others like the Punahou School Outdoor Education team, and the whole of the Wai’alae Iki community to malama the native forest.

Melani Spielman from KMWP works closely with this group and contributed this article:

“I cannot stress enough the value and importance of community connections to our forested lands. Having passionate people involved in caring for and protecting our forest ecosystems so that these precious lands not only survive, but thrive is a key component of ensuring that our future generations are provided for.”

photo credit KMWP

“The work that has been done by this group in the Wiliwilinui Trailside Restoration site is a shining example of just how huge of an impact our actions in the forests can have. In the course of just a few years, through their monthly volunteer events, a major transformation has taken place. Where we once had old Koa trees clinging on in a sea of invasive strawberry guava, we now have clusters of thriving native plants and a meadow full of hundreds of Koa seedlings reaching up for the skies. Even if it is only at this one site, we are winning a battle to save a piece of our native forest and make sure that it continues on. Native plants and animals will thrive there thanks to the work done by this group. The site will help the land by reducing fire risks and runoff, holding water and reducing stress caused by invasive species. Together we have built a kipuka or a haven for native species that will act as a guard against losing them. “

Building a better future

“The impact that you can see in this site goes so far beyond just plants and animals that were protected by this work, it is also about building a better future for all of us. The community members are making friends and connecting with each other, keiki and kupuna are working alongside one another. Seeing what that dedication has brought about is so inspirational, I am always left in awe and hopeful for more groups that will take on the responsibility we all have, to give back to the land that provides for us.

Hawaii is a unique place; we live so closely in the causes and effects of changes that we make that it is hard to stay wholly unconnected with them. Even if you don’t ever venture into the forests, your life is affected by their health. The forests have a huge impact on all of us and the thing that ties it all together is our most precious resource, water. Water touches all of our lives and is vital to our survival is why it is the main focus of KMWP.

Community Forestry

Our partnership is formed of public and private organizations and everyone, both land owning and associate partners have agreed to further our mutual goal of protecting and enhancing the watershed resources of the Ko’olau mountains. All told, the land owned by our partners encompass over 100,000 acres of the Ko’olau. We have an incredibly hard-working field team and together with efforts from our partner organizations we do our best to care for as much of that land as we possibly can, but even if we double or triple the size of our work force, we cannot do it all. That is where our Ko’olau community members come in, even through simple choices like what plants you grow in your home garden and whether or not you scrub your hiking boots before and after you go on a trail, you can have an impact. By volunteering and adopting restoration sites, you can really amplify the positive changes that happen for you land and your home. We encourage you to seek out opportunities in your area, and if you can’t find any, then you could consider it an opportunity to form a group and become the stewards of your community forest. What better year to take on this challenge than 2025, the year of our community forests.” – Melani Spielman

2025 will be officially proclaimed as the Year of Our Community Forests by Governor Josh Green on January 10, 2025 Division of Forestry and Wildlife | 2025: Year of Our Community Forests .

Here’s to the Greening of our Community. Community forests include trees in our neighborhoods, yards, parks, schools, and along our streets. Trees are great community partners. They give us gathering places for us to connect, healthful environments, and air to breathe. I am going to go hug one now.

________________________________________________________________

Melani Spielman is the Community Outreach and Education Specialist with the Koolau Mountainswatershed Partnership. She can be reached at www.koolauwatershed.org.

Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments