Your 2024 Guide to the International ʻUkulele Festival of Hawaiʻi July 27th at Kapiʻolani Park

The ʻUkulele Foundation of Hawaiʻi presents the International ʻUkulele Festival of Hawaiʻi scheduled for Saturday, July 27th, 2024, at Kapiʻolani Park in Waikiki.

article top

The ʻUkulele Foundation of Hawaiʻi presents the International ʻUkulele Festival of Hawaiʻi scheduled for Saturday, July 27th, 2024, at Kapiʻolani Park in Waikiki.

Founded in 2009 as ʻUkulele Picnic in Hawaiʻi, the annual all-day ʻukulele event is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

inline

Special sales booths include Kanilea ‘Ukulele, and MUSE Kailua, featuring specialty Hawaiian goods. There will be entertainment by ‘ukulele and Hula performance groups from Japan in the Hawaii Prince Waikiki Hotel lobby from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. There will also be an International ‘Ukulele Festival of Hawai’i Special Concert at The Beach Bar at the Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. that day.

“We are so excited to celebrate our milestone 15th anniversary and to share our mission of fostering stronger ties to the local community, spreading a message of Aloha from Hawaiʻi to the world,” said Sekiguchi. “Imagine the thousands of ʻukulele fans from around the world gathering in Kapiʻolani Park with our local community, enjoying this festival together—it’s truly a wonderful scene to behold. We eagerly anticipate this joyful event and all the smiles that the ʻukulele brings. See you on July 27th at Kapiʻolani Park!”

The event will utilize the stage at the Kapiʻolani Park bandstand and will also include a special second stage to be built in the park. The lineup includes renowned Hawaiʻi and international performers Raiatea Helm, Jake Shimabukuro, Kalaʻe Camarillo, Mika Kane, Jody Kamisato, Crossing Rain, Craig & Sarah, Cynthia Lin, Corey Fujimoto, Benny Chong, Byron Yasui, Honoka, Kalei Gamiao, Sho Humphries & Tyler Donkoh-Halm, 1933 Ukulele All Stars, Tomoki Suzuki, Dr. Trey, Flatnine Ukulele Jazz Orchestra, Keiki performances will include the Roy Sakuma Ukulele Studios, ʻUkulele Hale, and Kapālama Elementary School, and more. Additionally, there will be ʻukulele display booths by famous ʻukulele makers from Hawaiʻi and a special collection of vintage ʻukuleles from the Hawaiʻi State Archives.

“On behalf of ʻUkulele Festival Hawaiʻi, we congratulate Kazuyuki and the ʻUkulele Foundation of Hawaiʻi on celebrating 15 years of sharing their love and passion for the ‘ukulele with Hawaiʻi and the world,” said Roy and Kathy Sakuma. “For 52 years, it has been our mission to spread laughter, love, and joy through the ‘ukulele and we are thrilled that ʻUkulele Foundation of Hawaiʻi will perpetuate the ʻukulele through their newly named ʻUkulele Picnic Presents International ʻUkulele Festival of Hawaiʻi.”

Event Overview: The 15th ʻUkulele Picnic Presents International ʻUkulele Festival of Hawaiʻi Kapiʻolani Park Bandstand, Waikiki

Date & Time: Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Facebook (www.facebook.com/ukupichawaii)

Instagram (www.instagram.com/ukulelepicnichi)

Website (www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org

YouTube (www.youtube.com/ukupichawaii)

Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments