Hornady’s RAPiD® Safe Night Guard keeps your valuables hidden in plain sight

News of children gaining access to handguns is a theme that we’ve heard about way too often. It goes without saying that keeping firearms secure is key to preventing unwanted incidents and accidents. Of course it’s not just about ensuring that kids don’t their hands on things. Obviously if someone breaks into your home, you don’t want them walking awy with guns or anything else of value.

What does one do?

The conventional wisdom is to get a safe and it’s a good idea. There are quite a few varieties out there and new technology provides some pretty cool options.

Enter electronic firearm storage.

Hidden in plain sight. There’s also a couple of USB ports in the back so you can put this to work. Sorry no alarm clock but it sure looks like one. (photo courtesy Hornady)

Type in “Gun Locks” on Amazon and you’ll see an array of safes—some are simple lockboxes with keypads whereas others have biometric readers and even Bluetooth safe management. Some are designed to resemble alarm clocks and have built in wireless phone chargers—perfect for the bedside. (I’m surprised they don’t have radios).

Naturally the idea is instant access.

Enter the RAPiD® Safe Night Guard® from Hornady. For those of you who load your own ammo, Hornady is a household name. The 75-year old company is synonymous with high quality ammunition, reloading gear and more recently, safes and other security equipment.

I found the Night Guard appealing for several reasons.

The first thing that caught my attention was the spring-assist drawer box that slides open like an old-fashioned cash register. Wave the magic wand (in this case an RFID tag) and voila, there’s your Glock or for that matter, your dad’s vintage Rolex watch. There’s room in the drawer for standard sized handgun, a few magazines and other items. I placed a passport and a wad of cash in there as well.

There’s room enough for the obvious items and some left over for cash, passports, etc. Just make certain that whatever you place in the drawer doesn’t impede its opening. I noted that without the magazine my Walher tends pop up a bit and I had to make certain it laying flat. (photo Rob Kay)

What else was appealing?

The Night Guard has a digital readout and can easily sit on your nightstand, looking innocuously like an alarm clock. (It even keeps accurate time!) I’m sensitive to light in my room at night (think sleep hygiene) and the readout can be turned off if you don’t want it. It can be adjusted for brightness–to a degree. My only pet peeve with the clock is that you can’t really make it dim. It’s either bright or it’s off. In a perfect world you could have more control but this is hardly a major issue. After all, it’s a faux alarm clock–so who really cares?

To add to the masquerade there’s two USB charging ports that actually work. The unit, which weighs about 20 lbs., plugs into the wall socket. There’s also a AAA battery backup if the power disappears—not an unknown occurrence in Hawaii.

What else is cool?

It’s a robust item made from 14-gauge steel and comes with a heavy duty 1500 lb. steel lock-down security cable. Ergo you can attach it to any stationary object. (It also comes with 2 internal, hardened locking lugs).

You get RFID get decals, a fob and the keys. (I put the decal on the back of my cellphone). (photo Rob Kay)

So how do you open it?

Quite easily, which of course is the idea.

There are three ways to accomplish this.

The quickest method is with an RFID tag. Hornady provides two on decals, a fob for a key chain and a watchband tag. Just program these items, place them in front of the reader (the digital readout which pretends to be your alarm clock) and bingo, the drawer opens as if you have a magic wand.

The second method is to set up a 4- or 6-digit key code for the key pad. It’s easy to program. The owner’s manual is short, sweet and well written. I’m not going to get into the weeds with this. Suffice to say it took me all of ten minutes to figure out. You do have to get used to the keypad. Like anything else there’s a technique, which is primarily being adroit where you place your fingers. If you are a bit sloppy, it won’t work. Again, the complexity not the equivalent of a Simone Biles routine on the beam but you’ll want to get used to the drill.

Wave the magic wand (there’s an RFOD decal on the back of my phone) about an inch in front of the readout and the drawer opens. Pretty cool. (photo Rob Kay)

The third method of getting in is an old-fashioned, circular barrel key. Chances are you’re not going to use that method in an emergency but it’s there.

So what’s the most practical way to open it?

The RFID option is the quick and dirty way. I put a decal on the back of my cell phone. Nowadays (for better or worse) just about everyone is glued to their phones so chances are, unless you’re in the shower, you’re going to have your phone with you.

No phone around?

Well there’s the keypad. (Or maybe you could hang the key fob somewhere close by on the wall and use that).

The wristband is an option if you have a wristband that will fit.

Perhaps the coolest thing about this product is the “hidden in plain sight” quality. You’d have to have a very akamai thief to recognize that this is a lockbox. Even if the bad guy figures this out, if you’ve got it cabled down to the bed (as mine is) it’s not going to be easy for anyone to remove from your home.

This ad is from Hornady. It covers all the features.

The only comment I have is that it’s important to practice using the keypad. The panel is a bit sensitive and I found myself double-clicking on the “enter button” the H in the center. (Otherwise it worked flawlessly with the RFID tag). I did speak to a customer support person about this and he thought it might be the power plug. So he sent me a new one, no quesitons asked. I didn’t encounter the double-clicking issue after that but who knows, maybe my trigger finger was steadier. (Good customer service always helps).

In short, there’s really nothing I didn’t like about this product.

Robert Kay, a technology columnist for the Honolulu Star Advertiser, writes about firearms and other topics for Hawaii Reporter. He is currently working on a family memoir.

