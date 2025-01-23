Lessons learned from Lahaina could help in rebuilding LA

article top

By Keli‘i Akina

Watching fires sweep across the Los Angeles area recently has hit close to home for those of us in Hawaii.

Having witnessed the devastation in Lahaina, we know firsthand the pain of seeing friends and neighbors lose their homes — or entire neighborhoods — to wildfires.

We also know the challenges involved in helping the fire victims rebuild.

So far, at least 27 people have died and more than 12,000 structures have been destroyed in the LA fires. Thousands are homeless. The total damage is estimated to be at least $250 billion. Rebuilding and recovery will take years.

But perhaps Hawaii can help. There are significant differences between Maui and Los Angeles, but many of the challenges we have faced — and continue to face — are similar. If there is any silver lining to be found in the difficult road to Maui’s recovery, it is that experience is a good teacher.

Over the past year, we’ve seen how bureaucratic hurdles can make it difficult to rebuild homes and businesses.

Several months after the Lahaina fire, I sent a memo to the governor and other key state, federal and county officials outlining strategies that would help the construction of both temporary and permanent housing for fire victims. This was followed in August 2024 with a Grassroot report on more ways to speed up recovery and rebuilding in Lahaina.

Both documents emphasized the need to reduce zoning restrictions and streamline permitting so the fire victims rebuild more quickly. Some of our suggestions — such as expediting permitting for homes in the Special Management Areas — were later enacted by Gov. Josh Green via emergency proclamation .

Grassroot also advocated tax relief for individuals and businesses affected by the wildfires — something that I expect to see adopted in California as well.

Looking at the efforts on Maui to rebuild, it is clear that California should focus on reducing the time and cost associated with obtaining building permits. California officials should also be prepared to address unexpected regulatory roadblocks.

Consider that Maui zoning rules about nonconforming uses continue to make it impossible for older structures, such as churches, to be rebuilt in Lahaina. In addition, unexpected fees have burdened those trying to rebuild, including the requirement that property owners pay for repairs to streets near their properties when they embark on significant rebuilding or remodeling.

Grassroot continues to advocate passage of Bill 105 , which would establish a five-year window in which nonconforming structures could be restored. We also support Bill 110 , which proposes an exemption from paying street improvement fees for property owners whose homes or businesses were damaged in the wildfires.”

To the extent that California has similar regulations, officials there should consider waiving them to make it easier for fire victims to get back into permanent housing.

Like Hawaii, California has developed its own complex web of zoning and building regulations. I hope that policymakers in California learn from Hawaii’s experience and begin eliminating the barriers that will hinder LA’s recovery.

Keli‘i Akina is president and CEO of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

